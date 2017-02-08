JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected



Published: Wed, February 8, 2017 @ 10:42 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pet food company is recalling several lots of dog food because it may be contaminated with a euthanasia drug.

Evanger’s Dog Food says it’s voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product that may include pentobarbital “in an abundance of caution.” The food was distributed to retail locations and sold online in 15 states. The company says pentobarbital was discovered in a single lot of the food, but it’s recalling all lots manufactured the same week of June 6, 2016.

Five dogs got sick and one died after consuming the recalled beef.

Illinois-based Evanger’s is blaming one of its suppliers for the pentobarbital and says it is no longer working with them.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes