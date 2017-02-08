YOUNGSTOWN — Police found more than 100 painkillers Tuesday in two separate incidents, arresting one person and citing another on drug charges.

About 1:20 p.m. Mitchell Cupan, 50, of Glenwood Avenue, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drugs at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus station at 340 W. Federal St. Reports said a bus driver alerted that Cupan, a passenger on his bus, had drugs on him.

When police searched Cupan they found 22 painkillers and a bag of cocaine. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

About 11:50 a.m. reports said police found 91 painkillers on Damion Foster, 20 of Winona Drive, during a traffic stop at Oak Hill and Glenaven avenues for an obstructed view. Foster was cited for possession of drugs.

The driver, Jahi Kimbrough, 22, of Carlotta Avenue, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a marijuana grinder in the car and two digital scales in his pockets.