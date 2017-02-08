BOARDMAN — A two-month old baby arrived at Akron's Children Hospital in Boardman Tuesday with two skull fractures, according to a police report.

The child's mother told police her boyfriend had been watching the baby the night before and he woke her up at 4:00 a.m. to tell her something was wrong with the baby's head.

She said her child's head was swollen and he was screaming.

She first took the baby to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Her brother suggested she go to Akron Children's Hospital. Doctors at Akron Children's contacted police.

While the mother denied a history of abuse, her brother told police her boyfriend had beat her as recently as two or three weeks ago. The baby's godmother also said the boyfriend had hit the mother in the past.

The boyfriend told police he was in his bedroom playing video games when he heard the baby crying louder than usual and went to check on him.

The case is currently under investigation.