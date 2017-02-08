JOBS
Boardman escapes Cortland with win



Published: Wed, February 8, 2017 @ 12:18 a.m.

Spartans rally past Bulldogs

CORTLAND

The Boardman and Lakeview boys basketball teams were evenly matched in their game on Tuesday night. But the Spartans’ defense and foul shooting in the final 3:26 helped Boardman escape with a 65-61 win.

Boardman (14-3) went into halftime trailing 39-32. The Bulldogs started to pull away after they hit five 3-pointers in a three-minute span. Boardman head coach Pat Birch went into the locker room and told his players to crowd Lakeview’s shooters around the 3-point line.

