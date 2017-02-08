CORTLAND

The Boardman and Lakeview boys basketball teams were evenly matched in their game on Tuesday night. But the Spartans’ defense and foul shooting in the final 3:26 helped Boardman escape with a 65-61 win.

Boardman (14-3) went into halftime trailing 39-32. The Bulldogs started to pull away after they hit five 3-pointers in a three-minute span. Boardman head coach Pat Birch went into the locker room and told his players to crowd Lakeview’s shooters around the 3-point line.