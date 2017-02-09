Aretha Franklin, known around the world as the "Queen of Soul," has announced to a local television station in Detroit that she plans to retire from performing in 2017 after the release of her upcoming, Stevie Wonder-produced album, according to Soul Tracks, which surveys and tracks rhythm and blues and soul music genres.

Franklin told Channel 4 WDIV, “This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. ... I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now."

Franklin turns 75 on March 24.