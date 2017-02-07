By Charles Grove

It’s all about baby steps this year for the Youngstown State women’s basketball team and the Penguins did just that on Saturday when John Barnes’ team picked up their first road win of the year, 65-59 over UIC.

The win came after YSU traveled to play cellar-dwelling Valparaiso on Thursday where the Crusaders picked up their first Horizon League win.

“We were very down after Valpo but coming back to win against UIC showed us we can do this if we outwork the other teams,” YSU junior Kelley Wright said. “It was a really big win. Our team really needed that morale boost.”

With injuries to major contributors since season’s beginning, wins have been difficult to come by. Barnes said the Valpo game was especially difficult after Mary Dunn went out with an injury against Green Bay. She had six minutes against UIC.