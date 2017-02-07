WARREN — The principal of the STEAM Academy of Warren, 261 Elm Road NE, a charter school, reported Monday he received a secondhand threat from a former student.

A student told the principal over the weekend that a former student said he was planning to blow up the school.

The male said he didn’t want any of the students to be injured, but he wanted to hurt the principal.

The male alleged to have made the threat had been truant and had been suspended from school on multiple occasions and had withdrawn from the school Jan. 27, the principal told police.

Warren schools reported a threat Friday involving a parent who wrote a threatening message on his Facebook page. That parent is in the Trumbull County jail awaiting an arraignment hearing Thursday.