WARREN — A man wearing a black mask and wielding a knife robbed the Quick Stop Food Store, 2040 North Road, at 8:16 p.m. Monday.

The suspect held a knife to the clerk’s shoulder, pushed him toward the cash registers and took cash from the registers, according to police police. The suspect fled on foot.

He was wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded, zip-up sweatshirt with a white lining on the hood. Police said that from reviewing the store video, the suspect appeared to be middle-age.