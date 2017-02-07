By Greg Gulas

sports@vindy.com

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Daisjha Parks scored 16 points while Taylor Jones and India Snyder each added 11 markers to pace Valley Christian to a 54-48 victory over Springfield Local on Monday at the Tigers Gymnasium.

The win was the second straight for the North Coast Conference Eagles (11-7), who have now split their last four outings while the Inter Tri-County League Tigers (11-8) dropped their third consecutive contest and have now lost three of their last five games.

“We didn’t work hard defensively in the first half and still had a three-point lead, so I told the team at halftime that we needed to pick it up in the second half if we expected to win,” Parks said. “The key was communication and effort because we were able to turn a three-point lead into a nine-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.”