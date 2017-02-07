JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Valley Christian withstands rally from Springfield



Originally Published: 12:42 a.m., February 7, 2017 and  Updated 12:42 a.m., February 7, 2017

By Greg Gulas

sports@vindy.com

NEW MIDDLETOWN

Daisjha Parks scored 16 points while Taylor Jones and India Snyder each added 11 markers to pace Valley Christian to a 54-48 victory over Springfield Local on Monday at the Tigers Gymnasium.

The win was the second straight for the North Coast Conference Eagles (11-7), who have now split their last four outings while the Inter Tri-County League Tigers (11-8) dropped their third consecutive contest and have now lost three of their last five games.

“We didn’t work hard defensively in the first half and still had a three-point lead, so I told the team at halftime that we needed to pick it up in the second half if we expected to win,” Parks said. “The key was communication and effort because we were able to turn a three-point lead into a nine-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes