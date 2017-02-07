JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

US rep investigating National Aviation Hall of Fame finances



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 11:57 a.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A congressman from southwestern Ohio says he’s investigating the finances of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton after getting complaints alleging mismanagement of its resources.

The Dayton Daily News reports that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, alerted the Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees chairman William Harris Jr. to the investigation in a Jan. 25 letter.

Turner told the newspaper the investigation will seek to determine the source and use of operational funds, the reimbursement of expenses for past and current members of the board and other issues.

Harris said in a statement to NAHF trustees, enshrinees and volunteers that he has “complete confidence in our finances.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes