SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three appeals court judges hearing arguments over President Donald Trump's travel ban hammered away at the federal government's case that the states don't have standing to challenge the ban.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges repeatedly questioned Justice Department lawyer August Flentje on why the states shouldn't be able to sue. The states say they are suing on behalf of their residents and universities, which have said they had students and faculty stranded overseas by the travel ban.

When the Flentje suggested that individuals might be able to sue, rather than the state, Judge Michelle Friedland asked the lawyer whether there would be any point in waiting for individuals to come forward rather than considering the merits of the case brought by the states.

Earlier, Flentje said a number of Somalis in the U.S. have been connected to a terror group after federal judges asked for evidence that residents of seven Muslim-majority countries present a risk to the U.S.

Flentje told the judges the case was moving fast and the government had not yet included evidence to support the president's ban.