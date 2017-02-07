LORDSTOWN

General Motors is recalling certain 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze vehicles built at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant.

A bracket used in the driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism may have been incorrectly welded to the seat-back frame, as a result, in the event of a crash, the head restraints may not function properly.

The total number of U.S. vehicles involved is approximately 17,226. Please see the attached bulletin for details.

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front passenger seats, replacing any with seat-back frames that are incorrectly welded, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 17035.