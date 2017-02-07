WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was poised todday to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie after a last-ditch effort by Democrats to sink the nomination.

Betsy DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor and longtime school-choice advocate, has emerged as one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks. Labor unions have bitterly contested DeVos' nomination, fearing that she will undermine public education by promoting charter schools and publicly funded voucher programs for private schools.

Trump stood behind his nominee, accusing Democrats of fighting progress and change.

"Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo," Trump tweeted today before the vote. "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

But two GOP senators from rural states where students depend heavily on public education have announced plans to oppose DeVos in a Senate split 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

That would leave DeVos with a tie vote if all other Republicans support her and all Democrats oppose her as expected, and will require Pence to put her over the top. A vice president breaking a tie on a Cabinet nomination would be a first in the history of the Senate, according to the Senate historian's office.