Seman murder trial staying in Mahoning County — for now



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 2:21 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Robert Seman capital murder trial is staying in Mahoning County — at least for Wednesday.

Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled today that she wants to question jurors individually Wednesday before ruling on a motion filed Monday by defense attorneys to move the case because of pretrial publicity.

A hearing was held earlier today.

Seman could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders of Corinne Gump, 10 and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt in a March 30, 2015 arson at their Powers Way home.

