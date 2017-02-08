WEATHERSFIELD

Mineral Ridge High School was placed on lockdown during a boys varsity basketball game for about two hours Tuesday night while township police investigated a fatal shooting that occurred at state Route 46 and Prospect Street.

The shooting, in which a male was killed, occurred about one-half mile from the school which is at 1334 Seaborn St. Weathersfield police confirmed the fatality to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.

Because the shooter fled on foot, Weathersfield police placed the school on lockdown at 7 p.m. as a precautionary measure until 8:16 p.m. when the lockdown was lifted, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center. The condition of the victim was not known nor was it known if police had apprehended the suspect.

Weathersfield Schools Superintendent Damon Dohar said he did not believe there was any immediate threat to the school or those inside it. He said the game continued, but no one was permitted to leave until police lifted the lockdown.