JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Weathersfield police look for suspect in fatal shooting



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 9:18 p.m.

WEATHERSFIELD

Mineral Ridge High School was placed on lockdown during a boys varsity basketball game for about two hours Tuesday night while township police investigated a fatal shooting that occurred at state Route 46 and Prospect Street.

The shooting, in which a male was killed, occurred about one-half mile from the school which is at 1334 Seaborn St. Weathersfield police confirmed the fatality to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner.

Because the shooter fled on foot, Weathersfield police placed the school on lockdown at 7 p.m. as a precautionary measure until 8:16 p.m. when the lockdown was lifted, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center. The condition of the victim was not known nor was it known if police had apprehended the suspect.

Weathersfield Schools Superintendent Damon Dohar said he did not believe there was any immediate threat to the school or those inside it. He said the game continued, but no one was permitted to leave until police lifted the lockdown.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes