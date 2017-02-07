JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecutors object to change of venue for Seman trial



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 12:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are objecting to a motion filed by attorneys for Robert Seman to move his capital murder case out of Mahoning County.

Jury selection is underway for Seman, 48, of Green, who could face the death penalty if convicted of the March 30, 2015, deaths of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt.

Defense attorneys filed a motion under seal Monday asking that the case be moved because of pretrial publicity.

Prosecutors have objected, saying that individual jurors have not yet been questioned.

Judge Maureen Sweeney has yet to rule on the motion.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes