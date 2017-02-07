YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are objecting to a motion filed by attorneys for Robert Seman to move his capital murder case out of Mahoning County.

Jury selection is underway for Seman, 48, of Green, who could face the death penalty if convicted of the March 30, 2015, deaths of Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt.

Defense attorneys filed a motion under seal Monday asking that the case be moved because of pretrial publicity.

Prosecutors have objected, saying that individual jurors have not yet been questioned.

Judge Maureen Sweeney has yet to rule on the motion.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com