Police: Man in lingerie fought, threatened officers



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 9:25 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police say a man who was found semi-conscious behind the wheel of a car while wearing pink lingerie fought with officers and threatened them.

Police say 51-year-old Daniel Marchese was exposing himself when they arrived to find him in the running car that was stopped in the middle of an intersection Monday afternoon. Police also say they found an open bottle of whiskey and two guns in the vehicle.

Online court records show Marchese was still in custody awaiting arraignment Tuesday on charges including drunken driving, indecent exposure, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The records don't list a defense attorney.

  • Associated Press
