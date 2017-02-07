YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives have issued a felonious assault warrant for a suspect in a shooting late Monday evening on the North Side.

Police are looking for Curtis Cooper, 20, no address listed, for the shooting about 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue that wounded a man in the side of the stomach. The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and is expected to recover, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau.

Bobovnyik said the victim and Cooper had a previous argument that carried over to a gathering the two were at in a home on Michigan Avenue when the victim was shot inside the home. The shooting, close to the campus of Youngstown State University, prompted a campus alert for students but Bobovnyik said neither Cooper nor the victim are students at the university.