BOARDMAN — A Columbiana man faces charges of theft and obstructing official business after he purportedly stole a camera from Kohl's, then locked himself in a restaurant bathroom.

Charged is Brandon Phillips, 39, of Crestview Road. The charges stem from an incident reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday, when police were called in reference to a theft at Kohl's in which the suspect fled to Rise Pies on Boardman-Poland Road.

Phillips was found at Rise Pies, where he had locked himself in the bathroom and refused to come out, according to a report.

"Rise Pies employees brought officers a key to make entry into the bathroom. Entry was made as we observed Phillips standing smoking a cigarette in the bathroom," police reported.

The stolen camera was recovered and Phillips was taken to the Mahoning County jail.