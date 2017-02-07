YOUNGSTOWN

As Parker Hannifin began shutting down operations at its Intertech Drive plant, officials didn’t want to scrap materials if someone could use them.

So Bob Conner, facility manager, health and safety director and environmental coordinator, contacted Bob Morrell and Patrick Prokop, the precision machining and welding instructors, respectively, at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

“We contacted them because they’re part of Youngstown City Schools,” he said. “We wanted to keep it local.”

Conner knew Choffin and its students could use the materials as they learn and refine their crafts.

Materials donated by the company include steel plates, high-precision tubing, bar stock and other items that the school otherwise would have to buy to allow students to practice and learn.

Morrell hopes other companies and businesses that want to get rid of spare materials follow Parker Hannifin’s lead and donate them to Choffin.

Parker Hannifin is permanently shutting down the Intertech Drive plant, effective March 31.