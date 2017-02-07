By Brooke meenachan

bmeenachan@vindy.com

youngstown

You’ve seen the whole senior night spiel: players walking hand-in-hand with their parents down the court, underclassman giving out balloons and roses, pictures being taken at half-court and crowds cheering extra loud and sometimes with handmade signs for the players who have put in in their four years.



But for the seniors on the Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team, Monday night was extra special.

Taylor Martin and Lauren Markovitch were just freshman when Erica Wilson took over as head coach. Now in their fourth year playing for Wilson, she’s sad to see them go.

“It’s extra special. This is the first time it’s happened to me as a head coach. They mean a lot to me. They’re not just the players that get the points or the rebounds on the floor. They’re my loudest and most encouraging people in practice,” Wilson said.

Taylor Martin was more than appreciative of her head coach.

“It’s really emotional, but really special to know I have had the same coach still supporting me throughout four years,” Martin said.

Martin led the Cardinals with 15 points in their 52-42 win over McDonald.