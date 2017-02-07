LIBERTY — Charges against two suspects have been amended from attempted murder to murder after the death of a shooting victim.

Matthew E. Dalton, 40, of South Webster, a small village in Scioto County, died Saturday at Hospice of the Valley in Poland.

A Mahoning County pathologist determined Dalton died from a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Liberty police officers found Dalton bleeding from the wound while lying on the ground at Catherine Street in the township about 5 a.m. Jan. 27.

Emergency personnel transported Dalton to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone said Dalton may have been involved in “illegal activity” at the time of the incident.

Police have charged William Shakoor, 20, of Austintown, and Michael Curry, 20, in connection with the shooting. The initial charges were attempted murder, aggravated robbery and being a felon in illegal possession of a weapon.

U.S. Marshals arrested Shakoor on Feb. 2. Curry remains at large.

Shakoor will appear Thursday in Girard Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing.