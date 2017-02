BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BRADLEY, TRACY D 3/16/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

BRYANT, TIFFANY S 1/28/1976 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

FARES, THOMAS A 5/4/1962 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Menacing

FLEETWOOD, JOVON JAMES LEE 3/23/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE WITNESSES MAY BE COMPELLED TO TESTIFY

HACKER, ROBERT L III 5/2/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents

HAMMOND, BRIDGET ANN 11/22/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Accident Leaving Scene

HILSON, JONATHAN J 9/13/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault

HOPKINS, ANTHONY J 8/13/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

HOWARD, ANDREW 7/10/1991 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

KOMARA, RYAN J 4/29/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

MASON, JESSICA 5/23/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Promote Prostitution

MUERSCH, MICHAEL A 3/17/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Arson

PHILLIPS, BRANDON A 7/4/1977 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

RODRIGUEZ, EDWIN 1/23/1969 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

SAUNDERS, JESSICA LEE 6/3/1982 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

SMITH, AMANDA P 5/17/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Drug Paraphernalia

WILLIAMS, JERMAINE C 4/17/1978 OSP Assault

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BARES, JAMES A 6/2/1975 2/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BENNETT, BRANDON MICHAEL 3/9/1984 1/5/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

BURNETT, NICHOLAS J 9/16/1984 2/4/2017 BONDED OUT

CARTER, MALCOLM AARON 2/7/1994 1/26/2017 BONDED OUT

COX, DELVON 1/11/1999 2/6/2017 RELEASED

DATTILO, SCOTT GREGORY 10/24/1983 11/14/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DIROCCO, JASON NICHOLAS 5/13/1991 1/23/2017 TIME SERVED

EASTERLY, TA WHON WILLIE 1/20/1979 2/4/2017 BONDED OUT

EDWARDS, RICHARD L 6/9/1975 12/2/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

FORD, ALLISON MARIE 1/1/1997 2/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GLOVER, HOWARD HAYWOOD 5/25/1970 1/22/2017 DISMISSED

GRANT, TOMMY TIMOTHY 12/13/1993 2/6/2017 BONDED OUT



HARVEY, NORMAN 9/17/1960 8/15/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HASLEY, BERNARD A JR 12/1/1989 11/7/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HIGHAM, DAVID M 1/11/1992 12/7/2016 TIME SERVED

HUNT, LELAND R 1/30/1949 2/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER R 1/1/1980 11/21/2016 BONDED OUT

JACKSON, LAURA M 7/11/1971 2/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

JONES, ALDRIC L 11/30/1967 11/1/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

KEGLOR, CHRISTY S 7/21/1974 2/2/2017 BONDED OUT

KERENSKY, WILLIAM E 2/1/1985 1/26/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

LIGHTBODY, BRANDON L 5/10/1992 2/5/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

MCGARY, VINCENT LEE 10/4/1979 2/3/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MENTON JR, TIMOTHY VERNON 4/15/1981 1/20/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MITCHELL, DANIEL E 1/22/1961 2/6/2017 BONDED OUT

MONTALVO, FRANK 12/4/1967 1/19/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

MYERS, KEVIN R 12/8/1963 2/4/2017 BONDED OUT

O'MALLEY, MATHUE ALLYN 5/27/1997 11/20/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

RAMSEY, JUSTIN A 8/20/1995 2/3/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

ROGERS, AARON LEE III 9/6/1993 10/25/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

SIMMS, CORBY 5/4/1991 8/8/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STEVENS, LORETTA 2/5/1963 2/6/2017 BONDED OUT

WALKER, LAMAR A 12/18/1978 10/31/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

WILEY, JACOB DANIEL 7/16/1981 2/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY