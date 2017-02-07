JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girard police seeking public's help to nab suspects in Monday robbery



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 12:48 p.m.

GIRARD — Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery of Hiland Dairy on Monday night.

An employee told police two men entered the establishment on the 700 block of Highland Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

The employee described the suspects as two white males dressed in all black, with black gloves and black ski masks. The employee said one of the suspects had a black revolver. According to a police report, the two men took between $500 and $600 before fleeing.

Girard police have posted screen shots of surveillance footage from the incident to the department’s Facebook page. If you have information, contact the Girard Police Department at 330-545-0212.

Police believe the two men had attempted to rob a gas station in Weathersfield earlier Monday evening. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes