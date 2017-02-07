GIRARD — Police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery of Hiland Dairy on Monday night.

An employee told police two men entered the establishment on the 700 block of Highland Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

The employee described the suspects as two white males dressed in all black, with black gloves and black ski masks. The employee said one of the suspects had a black revolver. According to a police report, the two men took between $500 and $600 before fleeing.

Girard police have posted screen shots of surveillance footage from the incident to the department’s Facebook page. If you have information, contact the Girard Police Department at 330-545-0212.

Police believe the two men had attempted to rob a gas station in Weathersfield earlier Monday evening.