Effort in and out with YSU mens basketball



Originally Published: 12:52 a.m., February 7, 2017 and  Updated 12:52 a.m., February 7, 2017

By Charles gRove

cgrove@vindy.com

youngstown

The overwhelming theme in the Youngstown State men’s basketball team’s weekly press conference was effort — something the Penguin coaches and players felt they didn’t give nearly enough of last time out against Detroit Mercy.

When asked what needs to change defensively for his team, “effort” was the only word YSU head coach Jerry Slocum said on the subject.

When it’s not the effort that’s plaguing the Penguins, inconsistency is.

“One of the Achilles to this year and this group has been our inconsistency,” Slocum said. “This is a group that can win two games against two of the top two teams in our league (Green Bay and Wright State) and then a team like Detroit comes in and to not have that effort has been disappointing.”

The home loss to Detroit Mercy, who was in last place in the league prior to the game, now has the Penguins (10-15, 4-8 Horizon League) sitting in a three-way tie for next-to-last place in the conference. Cleveland State sits one game back from that group in the Horizon League’s basement.

