NILES — Three new businesses are on their way to the Eastwood Mall Complex on Youngstown-Warren Road.

Torrid, Sport Clips and Mizu are all scheduled to open by the summer.

Torrid will open its doors in June, in a 3,876-square-foot space in the JCPenney concourse. Torrid’s collection of trendy plus-size clothing includes everything from casual to party-ready dresses, shirts, pants, jeans, skirts, outerwear, shorts, intimate apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Mizu is a familiar name for local lovers of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant will be moving from its current location in Niles to a 5,900-square-foot building on the south side of the mall near Pep Boys.

Sport Clips, which caters to men and boys, will open in the Howland Commons section of the complex, between Chuck E. Cheese's and Five Below.