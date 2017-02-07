JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Eastwood Mall getting three new businesses



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 12:56 p.m.

NILES — Three new businesses are on their way to the Eastwood Mall Complex on Youngstown-Warren Road.

Torrid, Sport Clips and Mizu are all scheduled to open by the summer.

Torrid will open its doors in June, in a 3,876-square-foot space in the JCPenney concourse. Torrid’s collection of trendy plus-size clothing includes everything from casual to party-ready dresses, shirts, pants, jeans, skirts, outerwear, shorts, intimate apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Mizu is a familiar name for local lovers of Japanese cuisine. The restaurant will be moving from its current location in Niles to a 5,900-square-foot building on the south side of the mall near Pep Boys.

Sport Clips, which caters to men and boys, will open in the Howland Commons section of the complex, between Chuck E. Cheese's and Five Below.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes