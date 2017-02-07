BOARDMAN — Township police made a drug-related arrest during a traffic stop Monday.

A patrol officer saw a vehicle with a defective exhaust make an improper turn, and pulled the car over on Newport Drive at Market Street at about 6:30 p.m., according to a police report.

After smelling burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, a search reportedly turned up a marijuana blunt and a baggie containing 0.4 grams of cocaine.

The vehicle's passenger, Tommy Grant, 23, of Youngstown, was charged with felony-five drug possession for the cocaine. The driver, Tiesha Howell, 22, of Youngstown, was cited for the marijuana and for driving under suspension.



Grant was taken to the Mahoning County jail.