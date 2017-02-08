JOBS
Democratic lawmakers want sanctuary status for Ohio



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 7:58 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Democratic legislators in Ohio are proposing to boost immigrant protections statewide in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Legislation announced today would give Ohio sanctuary status. The bill is sponsored by two lawmakers from ethnically diverse northeast Ohio.

The measure comes a day after a Republican lawmaker and the GOP state treasurer detailed plans for a bill to ban and criminalize “sanctuary cities” statewide. The ACLU contends that bill is unconstitutional.

Cities across the country, including Columbus and Cincinnati, have taken steps to become sanctuaries by instructing police to avoid inquiries solely based on immigration status and opposing local coordination with immigration officials.

The sanctuary-state bill is unlikely to go anywhere in Ohio’s Republican-dominated Legislature. Its sponsors say it preserves “the spirit of America” in Ohio.

