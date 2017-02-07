JOBS
Columbiana man faces theft charge after arrest in Boardman



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 12:20 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A Columbiana man faces charges of theft and obstructing official business after police accused him of taking a camera from Kohl’s, then locked himself in a restaurant bathroom.

Charged is Brandon Phillips, 39, of Crestview Road. The charges stem from an incident reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday, when police were called in reference to a theft at Kohl’s in which the suspect fled to Rise Pies on Boardman-Poland Road. 

Phillips was found at Rise Pies, where he had locked himself in the bathroom and refused to come out, according to a report. 

Restaurant workers brought officers a key to get into the bathroom, and when they entered, they found Phillips standing smoking a cigarette. 

The stolen camera was recovered, and Phillips was taken to the Mahoning County jail. 

