AUSTINTOWN — Police recovered stolen property on Friday after responding to a call at a motel.

A woman told police she couldn’t get into the room she was sharing with the father of her children because he had been drinking all day and firing a stolen pellet gun in the motel room.

Police found Joshua Weston, 36, of Austintown, in his room at the Westgate Hotel at 4493 Mahoning Ave., surrounded by pellets and spent CO2 canisters. The gun, BBs and CO2 canisters were stolen from the Kmart at 4475 Mahoning Ave.

The mother of Weston’s children told police she called because she was cold and wanted to get back in her hotel room. Weston is charged with theft and criminal trespass. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest Monday.