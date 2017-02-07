By Charles Grove

cgrove@vindy.com

Swimming and diving sectional meets are this week and with that, many area teams set their sights on advancing to districts and state.

In Division I boys, Austintown Fitch and Boardman will be at Canton McKinley High School Saturday, Feb. 11 while Warren Harding will be at Akron University the same day.

For Division I girls, Fitch, Boardman and Canfield will be in Canton at the same meet while Harding is at Akron.

In Division II boys, Canfield, Cardinal Mooney, Crestview, Lisbon, Howland, Hubbard, Jackson-Milton, Poland, Salem, South Range and Valley Christian will all be at Akron on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. while Lakeview will be at Spire in Geneva the day.

In Division II girls, Mooney, Columbiana, Crestview, East Palestine, Howland, Hubbard, Liberty, Maplewood, Poland, Salem, South Range, Ursuline, Valley Christian and West Branch will all be in Akron at the ssame time as the boys.

For Boardman, the Spartans are hoping it will be the beginning of their 18th consecutive season sending someone to the state tournament. Those chances look good with seniors Callen Aulizia and Kyle Kimerer both ranked in the top 10 in the state rankings in their respective events.