« News Home

37 apply to take test to become Warren cop



Published: Tue, February 7, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

WARREN — Thirty-seven people are signed up to take the entry-level test to be a Warren police officer March 4 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Six current officers also will take the promotional exam for lieutenant, officials said at today’s Warren Civil Service Commission meeting.

The city plans to hire about 15 police officers with money generated by the half-percent income-tax increase approved by voters during last year's general election.

