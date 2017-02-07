YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Police warned students by text about a shooting being investigated tonight on Michigan Avenue near the campus. The shooting occurred in the 800 block about 10:30 p.m. Youngstown city police said one male was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Other details were not available.

There was no threat to the campus, authorities stressed.

Earlier tonight, a woman was shot near her eye in her Powersdale Avenue driveway. This occurred at about 7 p.m. and she was taken to a hospital. Youngstown city police believe she was shot in a robbery attempt.