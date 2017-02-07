JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | YSU police warn students of shooting on Michigan Avenue



Published: Mon, February 6, 2017 @ 11:06 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Police warned students by text about a shooting being investigated tonight on Michigan Avenue near the campus. The shooting occurred in the 800 block about 10:30 p.m. Youngstown city police said one male was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Other details were not available.

There was no threat to the campus, authorities stressed.

Earlier tonight, a woman was shot near her eye in her Powersdale Avenue driveway. This occurred at about 7 p.m. and she was taken to a hospital. Youngstown city police believe she was shot in a robbery attempt.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes