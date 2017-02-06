BOARDMAN — A Youngstown woman faces numerous charges after township police said they found in possession of more than 30 syringes, suspected heroin, crack pipes, and other drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from an investigatory stop conducted about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Market Street plaza. A patrol officer reportedly stopped after observing a woman "swaying back and forth" and unable to stand.

The woman, later identified as Amy Altman, 36, of Dignan Street, "could not keep her eyes open, was continually nodding off, and appeared to be under the influence of an opioid," according to a police report.

Police said Altman reportedly told the officer she had drugs and paraphernalia in her bra and purse.

"Altman [while handcuffed] was able to retrieve a crack pipe and framing bail 'pushrod," tweezers, and a burnt spoon with residual heroin, all of which were wrapped in toilet paper," police said, also noting that an officer found a knife in her jacket.

Additionally, police found: 27 capped syringes, some used and six of which contained blood; four uncapped syringes; a capped syringe with suspected liquefied heroin; suspected heroin; a cloth bag containing two burnt spoons, a crack pipe, lighters, and a Visa card that police later found had been reported stolen.

Altman was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug-abuse instruments.

She also was arrested on a bench warrant out of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for numerous drug-related charges.

After Altman arrived at the police station for booking, she reportedly "advised she had two more crack pipes in her bra and removed the items."

She was taken to an area hospital, then taken to the Mahoning County jail. She is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County's Area Court here Tuesday.