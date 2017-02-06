YOUNGSTOWN — The city is looking for a golf-course manager to assist with the day-to-day oversight of the maintenance and operations of its Henry Stambaugh Municipal Golf Course on Gypsy Lane.

A detailed job description can be found on the city’s website homepage: www.cityofyoungstownoh.com under employment opportunities. The job is for March 1 to Nov. 30 and pays about $23,000.

A resume, qualifications and references must be sent no later than Feb. 28 to: Robert Burke, Youngstown park and recreation director, 26 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, OH 44503.