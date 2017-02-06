WARREN — Alan M. Jordan, 33, of Laird Avenue Southeast, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on one count of felony inducing panic, accused of posting a threat to his daughter’s school on his Facebook page.

The threat, posted Wednesday, said Jordan was unhappy because his daughter, who attends Warren Schools, was “having some trouble at school with some little kids.”

The post goes on to say, “I swear to God, I’ll make Sandy Hook look like a day at Disney over mine so y’all better control ya [expletive] kids and this all that’s gone to be said.”

Sandy Hook is a reference to Dec. 14, 2012, when Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children ages 6 and 7 and and six adult staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Warren police arrested Jordan Friday, the day it was reported to them. He was held in the jail over the weekend without eligibility to make bond.

When interviewed by detectives Friday, Jordan said he suffers from post-traumatic stress and anxiety.

Traci Timko Sabua, assistant law director, said the school district has no record of any complaints regarding his child being bullied.

The Facebook page where the threat was posted used the name Sabah An Majjai, but Jordan admitted it was he who posted it and it was his Facebook page.

“It is the position of the Warren Law Department and Warren Police Department that there is zero tolerance for any threats toward the schools,” Timko Sabau said.

Jordan will not be released from the county jail until after he receives a threat assessment from a mental-health professional indicating whether he is a threat to himself or others, Timko Sabau said.