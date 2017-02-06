YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. attorneys Friday unsealed indictments charging two city men with gun crimes.
Ricky D. Williams, 25 and Joseph Crockett, 29, are each facing counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Crockett is charged after he was arrested during a Nov. 21 traffic stop by Youngstown police for a suspicious vehicle on East Lucius Avenue and police found a 9mm handgun on the seat of his car.
Williams was arrested Dec. 1, also by city police.
Both are ineliglble to carry a firearm or ammunition because of prior felony convictions. They are presently in custody and will have detention hearings in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio later this week.
