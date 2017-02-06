COLUMBUS — The state Controlling Board today released more than $670,500 for new equipment to be used as part of regional manufacturing education programs spearheaded by Youngstown State University.

The Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills grant is aimed at preparing students for future careers in high-demand and emerging industries.

According to documents, “For the past six years, YSU and a group of regional stakeholders have been working together to propose a truly innovative strategy for manufacturing education.”

The purchase list includes a robotics training system, a 3-D scanner and lathes and other “foundational machining equipment.”

The equipment will be owned by YSU but accessible by career tech centers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, according to documents. Some will be housed in the former Vindicator building that now houses the Youngstown Business Incubator.