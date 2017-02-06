BOARDMAN — The process of building a new main fire station is moving forward.

At a special meeting today, the township trustees voted to accept 14 of the 15 construction bids that were submitted for the project. The board rejected a bid packet from GreenHeart Companies LLC of Boardman, citing late submission as the reason.

Total bids ranged from $3,410,000, submitted by J Herbert Construction of Salem, to $3,915,000, submitted by DeSalvo Construction Co. of Hubbard.

Contractors also could submit bids for an alternate part of the project. Factoring in the alternate, J Herbert’s bid remained the lowest, at $3,393,000, and DeSalvo’s remained the highest at $3,913,000.

Before the board moves to award a contract, GreenHeart will be given a chance to object to its bid rejection. The company has until five days from notification, which will be sent out this week, to object.

Also, the board entered executive session to discuss a pending deal to sell the old fire station on U.S. Route 224 that this project will replace, and to interview prospective project managers.

Last spring, the township finalized a deal with the school district that allowed plans for a new fire station to move forward. In exchange for a 4-acre parcel off Tod Avenue for a new bus garage, the school district exchanged with the township a 2-acre parcel at Market Street and Stadium Drive that is adjacent to Center Intermediate School.

That parcel will be the site of the new fire station. The township hired MS Consultants Inc. of Youngstown to design the station.