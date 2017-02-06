JOBS
Pizza Hut manager goes to Super Bowl while boss dishes pies



Published: Mon, February 6, 2017 @ 10:01 a.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — On one of the busiest nights for pizza restaurants, the president of Pizza Hut spent the Super Bowl working at stores in Alabama while a manager got a chance to attend the big game.

News outlets report that Pizza Hut President Artie Starrs held a competition to improve customer service with managers whose stores showed the most improvement being entered into a drawing to attend the game in Houston.

Vickie Weaver, who manages several Pizza Huts in the Huntsville area, won the drawing. As part of the deal, Starrs agreed to work on her behalf at multiple Pizza Hut locations in northern Alabama during the game.

