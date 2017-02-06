JOBS
Pa. man arrested on child sex-abuse charges



Published: Mon, February 6, 2017 @ 8:38 p.m.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed child sex-abuse charges against a suburban Philadelphia man they say may have been responsible for assaults dating back as far as four decades.

William Charles Thomas, 58, of Morrisville was charged today in Bucks County with child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and other counts.

Authorities have accused the trailer park handyman and subcontractor having what they called “a perverse shrine to his criminal behavior” at his home, including child pornography. Officials said he is charged in alleged assaults on five children but they believe there are more alleged victims. District Attorney Matthew Weintraub called the defendant “a real life bogeyman.”

