Merkel says she’ll seek common ground with Trump



Published: Mon, February 6, 2017 @ 9:50 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she will seek common ground “wherever possible” with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, despite differences over Trump’s entry ban for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Germany has Europe’s biggest economy and is a major exporter. In 2015, the U.S. was its biggest trading partner, and there’s concern in Berlin over the possibility of a more protectionist approach in Washington.

Merkel told reporters in Munich on Monday: “We will try to find common ground wherever possible.” Merkel added: “We will see issue by issue where we can cooperate and where we have different opinions, but it’s in Germany’s interest to strengthen the common ground there is.”

