HERMITAGE, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide about 11:30 a.m. today in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Drive.

A news release from the police department said officers were called for a report of a person shot inside a home. The male caller said he had shot the woman earlier in the morning and volunteered to surrender.

When police arrived, the man was on the porch and gave himself up without incident, reports said. Police found a woman inside dead from gunshot wounds, the release said. The man was taken into custody.