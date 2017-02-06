JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Hermitage, Pa., police investigating homicide



Published: Mon, February 6, 2017 @ 3:01 p.m.

HERMITAGE, Pa. — Police are investigating a homicide about 11:30 a.m. today in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Drive.

A news release from the police department said officers were called for a report of a person shot inside a home. The male caller said he had shot the woman earlier in the morning and volunteered to surrender.

When police arrived, the man was on the porch and gave himself up without incident, reports said. Police found a woman inside dead from gunshot wounds, the release said. The man was taken into custody.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes