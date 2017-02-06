WASHINGTON (AP) — In a decade as a federal appeals court judge, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch has criticized courts for giving too much power to government agencies that enforce the nation’s labor and employment laws. As a lawyer in private practice, he also backed curbs on some class-action lawsuits.

His conservative approach could tip the balance in labor rights cases and other high court clashes that have split the court.

“I think employers have a supporter with this particular nominee who is unwilling to go along with agencies just because they interpret the law in a certain way,” said Gerald Maatman, a labor lawyer based in Chicago who represents employers.

In a closely watched case the Supreme Court is expected to hear later this year, the justices will decide whether companies can require workers to sign away their right to pursue class-action lawsuits. The National Labor Relations Board says such waiver agreements violate the rights of millions of workers who want to sue over wage disputes and other workplace clashes.

Labor union critics also hope the court will revisit a case that could threaten the financial viability of unions that represent government workers. A short-handed Supreme Court split 4-4 on the issue after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

And the justices may eventually take up a dispute working its way through lower courts over whether federal law banning sex discrimination in the workplace also covers bias against gays and lesbians.

The legal and public policy worlds are scouring Gorsuch’s writings and record for clues to his posture toward these and other issues. What they’re finding is a lawyer, and then judge, who has lashed out against securities class-action lawsuits and frowns on agencies that, in his opinion, overreach.

In a 2005 article written when he was in private practice, Gorsuch urged the Supreme Court to curb “frivolous” class-action securities lawsuits. He called such cases a “free ride to fast riches” for plaintiff lawyers.

On the appeals court in Colorado, Gorsuch’s opinions have taken aim at federal labor and employment agencies for going beyond their congressionally mandated missions. He has suggested that the Supreme Court should overturn a 1984 ruling that says courts must defer to government agencies when it comes to interpreting laws that define their mission.

Gorsuch dissented in a 2011 case where Labor officials wanted to fine an excavating company for violating federal standards after one of its workers died in a Colorado electrocution accident. The federal appeals court upheld the $5,500 penalty, but Gorsuch wrote that the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission did not interpret the rules correctly.