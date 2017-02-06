AUSTINTOWN — Township police arrested a Girard woman who was allegedly in possession of cocaine on Saturday.

Barbara Wilson, 30, of Girard, appeared extremely nervous when officers pulled her over on Mahoning Avenue for having an expired registration, according to a report. Police said she was squeezing the steering wheel and shaking visibly.

Her passenger, Gregory Bass, 30, of Youngstown, also appeared anxious to officers, allegedly moving in his seat and reaching between the door and his seat. Wilson told police she did not have a driver’s license.

A search revealed that Bass had a warrant for a probation violation in Trumbull County. After they searched Bass, Wilson handed officers a bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to the report. Also in the car were another passenger who was not arrested, and Wilson’s two children.

Township police handed Bass over to Liberty police officers, and Wilson was booked at the Mahoning County jail.

She will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here later today.