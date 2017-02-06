YOUNGSTOWN — Police caught up with five people overall who tried over the weekend to run from police.

About 4:40 p.m. Alfred D. Copper, 41, of New York Avenue, was arrested after reports said he drove through a garage, a tarp and lawn equipment in the 100 block of New York Avenue.

Also Sunday about 11:05 p.m., Carl Moore, 47, of West Earle Avenue, was also arrested after he drove away and ran away from officers. He was caught after he tried to jump a fence at Hillman Street and Cohasset Avenue but failed.

Tawhon Easterly, 38, of Manhattan Avenue, was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Saranac Avenue after he ran from police who tried to pull him over for an improper turn. Reports said as he was running bags of marijuana were falling out of pants.

About 3:15 p.m. Friday Dwaylen Sellers, 22, of West Ravenwood Avenue and Clemale Bills, 23, of Brentwood Avenue, were arrested after a foot chase on the North Side. Bills was caught inside a house in the 100 block of Halleck Avenue and Sellers was caught in the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue.

All five are expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.