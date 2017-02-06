JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Adviser admits to stealing $1M from pro athlete clients



Published: Mon, February 6, 2017 @ 8:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former financial adviser has pleaded guilty to embezzling $1 million from four clients, including former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and former NBA All-Star Glen Rice.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 55-year-old Brian Ourand of Chicago pleaded guilty to wire fraud today in federal court in Washington.

In his plea agreement, Ourand admitted to stealing money from his pro athlete clients for his personal use and others'. Ourand's employer reimbursed the athletes for their losses.

Ourand faces a term of 33 to 41 months in prison at sentencing May 2. He will also be required to pay restitution.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes