Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

About a year ago, Amirah Mufleh was among high-school students who participated in a one-week mock-government experience at Mount Union University in Alliance and was surprised by others’ lack of knowledge on Islam.

On the other hand, the 17-year-old Liberty High School student was grateful she was able to help them learn and change their perceptions about the religion.

“They left with a completely different perspective on what it’s meant to be a Muslim,” recalled Amirah, who also takes classes at Youngstown State University and plans to go into nursing.

Amirah also was one of seven panelists who shared their perceptions, views and thoughts during a 90-minute discussion Sunday afternoon at the First Unitarian Universalist Church on what it’s like to be a Muslim in Youngstown in today’s society and political climate.

About 100 children and adults of many races and faiths came to the gathering at the church, 1105 Elm St. on the North Side.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.