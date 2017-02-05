HERMITAGE, PA

Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, will host Winter Fest and a chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12.

There will be dogsled demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, a snow angel area, freeze-pop scavenger hunt, face-painting and a snowman contest. The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will sign autographs, and Miss Victoria, a local storyteller, will share “Snowzilla” by Janet Lawler and other stories. Roasted marshmallows, hot dogs, popcorn and hot chocolate will be available.

A shuttle will run from noon to 4 p.m. from the casino parking lot to a sledding hill.

The chili cook-off will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the casino ballroom.

For information go to www.buhlfarmpark.com or the park’s Facebook page.