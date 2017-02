AUSTINTOWN

Legacy Dog Rescue will host a valentine treat sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Family Video, 4385 Kirk Road.

There will be a variety of cookies, cupcakes and dog treats. There will be adoptable dogs present for socialization.

All proceeds will go to the non-profit organization, which saves dogs that have been abandoned, abused or neglected and places them in new homes.